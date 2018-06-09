Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Butler Township Police Department responded to a crash into the side of the Burger King on Route 8 South on Friday night.

Twenty-five-year-old Joshua Space, of Butler, was traveling northbound on Route 8 when he lost control of his Chevrolet Cobalt at a turn near Ann Arbor Lane. Space’s vehicle then slide sideways across two southbound lanes and hit a curb before rolling over several times and coming to a rest against the Burger King.

Space was not wearing a seat belt and sustained a minor injury. He was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The Burger King sustained minor damage to its exterior. The accident is under investigation.