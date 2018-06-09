WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Dr Neil Capretto, Local TV, Obituary

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who spent decades helping addicts passed away Saturday after a fight with cancer.

Dr. Neil Capretto, the medical director of the Gateway Rehabilitation Institute, died after battling small cell carcinoma of the gall bladder — a rare cancer that only affects 1 in 100,000,000 people.

neil capretto Gateway Rehab Medical Director Dr. Neil Capretto Passes Away

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

He continued to work at Gateway Rehab during his fight, telling KDKA-TV’s Andy Sheehan in November that he felt obligated to continue his work.

“I say we’re both fighting for our lives. You have an addiction which threatens your life. I’m struggling with cancer. It’s one day at a time,” he said. “If they’re spiritual, I often say God is with us.”

Capretto was the rehab’s medical director for 29 years, helping transform the lives of thousands.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch