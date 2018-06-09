Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who spent decades helping addicts passed away Saturday after a fight with cancer.

Dr. Neil Capretto, the medical director of the Gateway Rehabilitation Institute, died after battling small cell carcinoma of the gall bladder — a rare cancer that only affects 1 in 100,000,000 people.

He continued to work at Gateway Rehab during his fight, telling KDKA-TV’s Andy Sheehan in November that he felt obligated to continue his work.

“I say we’re both fighting for our lives. You have an addiction which threatens your life. I’m struggling with cancer. It’s one day at a time,” he said. “If they’re spiritual, I often say God is with us.”

Capretto was the rehab’s medical director for 29 years, helping transform the lives of thousands.