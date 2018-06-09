WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Forty-two community organizations came together to collect non-perishable food items and diapers for neighbors in need on Saturday.

Photo Credit: Timothy Lawson/KDKA

The Zone 5 Police Station on Washington Boulevard hosted the event, which featured a DJ, food, a bounce house, a dunk tank for ‘Dunk a Cop,’ raffles and cookie table. There was also a magician, a face painter, and the Pittsburgh Zoo and Humane Animal Rescue had animals on hand.

Photo Credit: Timothy Lawson/KDKA

Equipment from the bomb squad, K-9 and SWAT units, police motorcycles and a firetruck were on display. Paramedics were also on hand teaching CPR.

