Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Forty-two community organizations came together to collect non-perishable food items and diapers for neighbors in need on Saturday.

The Zone 5 Police Station on Washington Boulevard hosted the event, which featured a DJ, food, a bounce house, a dunk tank for ‘Dunk a Cop,’ raffles and cookie table. There was also a magician, a face painter, and the Pittsburgh Zoo and Humane Animal Rescue had animals on hand.

Equipment from the bomb squad, K-9 and SWAT units, police motorcycles and a firetruck were on display. Paramedics were also on hand teaching CPR.