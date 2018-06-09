WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh PrideFest kicked off Saturday with a street fair and an evening concert.

More than 100 vendor booths from local organizations and businesses lined Liberty Avenue between Sixth Street and 10th Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Thousands of people packed the streets for the event.

“I’m looking forward to everybody being here, everybody uniting as one,” Maddy Filotty said.

“I’m just having fun, representing. It’s good to everybody who are like me, collectively coming together, and the people who support as well. It’s definitely great,” Tee Price said.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

An ABBA tribute band performed a free concert Saturday night.

The festivities end Sunday with the People’s Pride March in the morning and the EQT Equality March and rally downtown in the afternoon.

