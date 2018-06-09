WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — One person was flown to the hospital and several others were hurt after a crash in North Versailles on Saturday.

It happened just after 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Lincoln Highway.

According to North Versailles Police, a mini-van and a Hyundai Elantra crashed after the van made a U-turn in front of the car.

Five people were in the mini-van and three people were in the car.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to officials, one person was flown from the scene with a head injury.

Four others were transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

Police say five to eight people were hurt in the crash.

The scene was cleared around 5:30 p.m.

