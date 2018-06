Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred late on Friday.

Two people were shot at around 10:30 p.m. near building No. 1 of the Harrison Village Housing Complex.

Paramedics transported one of the shooting victims to a hospital and the other victim walked into McKeesport Hospital for medical treatment.

There is no word on the victims’ conditions.