PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Flash Flood warning has been put in effect for multiple southwestern Pennsylvania counties through 9:00 p.m. Sunday night.

The counties under the flash flood warning are Southeastern Washington, Southeastern Allegheny, Southwestern Westmoreland and Northwestern Fayette.

According to NWS, some locations that may experience flooding include Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, McMurray, McKeesport, Gastonville, West Mifflin, Upper St. Clair, Whitehall, South Park Township, Jefferson Hills and Castle Shannon.

