BELLEVUE (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire at a vacant home in Bellevue on Monday.

It broke out around 3 p.m. on Carson Avenue.

Officials said the home was abandoned and no injuries had been reported.

Firefighters had the blaze under control around 4 p.m. The home appeared to be a total loss.

Ohio River Boulevard northbound was closed while crews were on the scene.

