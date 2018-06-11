WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KDKA) — A heartbreaking photo of a little boy comforting his younger sister the day before she lost her battle with a brain tumor received thousands of responses on Facebook.

Matt Sooter shared the photo of his children on June 2, saying, “A little boy should not have to say goodbye to his partner in crime, his play mate, his best friend, his little sister.”

addy sooter Father Shares Heartbreaking Photo Of Young Son Comforting Dying Sister

(Photo Credit: Matt Sooter/Facebook)

Sooter’s daughter, Addy, was diagnosed with a Diffuse-Intrinsic-Pontene-Glioma, a tumor growing in her brain stem, in late 2016.

She received treatment in Mexico and Arkansas, but she passed away on June 3.

Sooter said Addy’s older brother, Jackson, didn’t want to leave her side.

Addy was laid to rest Saturday morning and the family held a celebration of her life over the weekend.

