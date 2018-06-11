Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Clairton officials are stepping up security at the community pool after a teenage lifeguard was wounded in a shooting there over the weekend.

Around 100 people were at the Clairton pool on Saturday when police say a teen shot another teen.

“It was a very unfortunate incident and has tarnished our community,” Clairton Mayor Rich Lattanzi said.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday. A 17-year-old lifeguard was off duty, swimming at the pool with some friends, when police said he was shot in the chest by by another teenager, identified as 15-year-old Trenton Leach.

City officials said the victim is a good kid.

“The young man who is the victim has seen many colleges that are interested in him as an athlete. Him and the entire family participated in almost everything as a community,” said Deputy Mayor Richard Ford.

Police said the shooting happened inside the pool. This is why the city isn’t taking any chances.

“Moving forward, we are going to have a police officer at the front door, and they’re going to get every bag for every patron that enters the pool,” said Lattanzi.

A police dog will also be brought down to the pool a few times a week, and the city is in the process of getting several surveillance cameras installed. If anyone acts out, the mayor said those people will be banned from the pool for the remainder of the season.

Police caught up with Leach at his home a few miles away. His brother, Charles Collier, 18, also lived at the home and was arrested for possession and receiving stolen property. Police seized two guns and heroin from the house.

“If we can nip these thugs in the bud, I think we have a chance to move forward and turn it around quickly, and that’s our hope,” said Lattanzi.

The victim was just released from the hospital.

Leach is being charged as an adult with criminal attempted homicide.

The Clairton pool is scheduled to re-open at noon on Thursday and city officials are hoping to have all the security measures in place by then.