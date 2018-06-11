Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police say a man injured himself after breaking into a convenience store through the roof and got away with cigarettes after he was unable to open the cash register.

New Castle Police officers were sent to the Last Minit Mart convenience store on Wilmington Avenue after a burglary alarm went off early Monday morning.

Surveillance footage captured a white male suspect getting into the store through the ceiling and trying to open the cash register. After the suspect failed to get the cash register open, he stole some cigarettes then tried to get out of the store by breaking a glass door.

Police say the suspect couldn’t break the glass, so he got out through the ceiling.

Officers also saw blood in the store and determined the suspect had injured himself during the break-in.

During their investigation, officers determined the suspect was 28-year-old Shawn T. Jones and went to a home on Harding Street to interview him.

Police said Jones had injuries consistent with the injuries sustained by the burglary suspect and, when they searched the home, they found the clothes the burglar was wearing in the surveillance footage and the stolen cigarettes.

Jones admitted to committing both the convenience store burglary and a burglary that had happened at a home on Vine Street on June 5.

Jones is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief for both incidents. He is also facing theft charges for the convenience store burglary.