WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has taken more swipes at Canada and its prime minister over trade issues as he settles in for a summit with North Korea in Singapore.

In a series of tweets Monday, Trump contends that “Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal.”

Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal. According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then Justin acts hurt when called out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Trump roiled the weekend Group of Seven meeting in Canada by agreeing to a group statement on trade only to withdraw from it while flying to Asia. He cited as a reason Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s criticism to reporters of his tariff threats.

The attack on a longtime ally and its leader drew sharp criticism. German Chancellor Angela Merkel told German public television that she found Trump’s tweet disavowing the G-7 statement “sobering” and “a little depressing.”

