LIBERTY BOROUGH (KDKA) – The mayor of Liberty Borough declared a state of emergency after flash flooding in the area Sunday evening.

Several homes on Owens Avenue and Oakland Drive had flooding in the basements.

“Lost everything again and it smells really bad. Luckily the fire department is here just trying to keep more water from coming in,” Cathy Jo Husar said.

Meanwhile, a section of Route 51 in Overbrook flooded and cars had to slow down as they drove through the area.

In Jefferson Hills, water was spilling down a hillside on Peters Creek Road, flooding part of roadway. Peters Creek overflowed onto the road, too.

A tree was down across McKeesport Road leaning on power lines just past Elizabeth.

In addition to flooding, crews were also working to clear a landslide along Youghiogheny Road in Liberty Borough.

Another landslide along Route 837 in Union Township was still causing problems for motorists Monday morning.

Around midnight, a tractor-trailer driver spotted the slide and got on his brakes, but was unable to avoid hitting the debris. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle through the passenger side door.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, the road was still closed.

