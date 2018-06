Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A tractor trailer overturned in Westmoreland County on Monday afternoon.

The truck could be seen on its right side on top of a guard rail off the side of the road on I-70 in Hempfield Township around 6:30 p.m.

According to emergency dispatchers, the driver suffered a minor injury.

Hazmat teams responded to the scene because of a minor fuel spill, and I-70 eastbound was down to one lane.

