Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) – A Giant Eagle store was evacuated early Monday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the store located along McIntyre Square in McCandless was evacuated around 7:30 a.m.

Initial reports indicated an oven inside the store may have exploded. However, a small vent motor above an oven became dislodged, which caused some smoke. The store was evacuated for about an hour.

There are no reported injuries.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details