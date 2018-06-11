WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
MCCANDLESS (KDKA) – A Giant Eagle store was evacuated early Monday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the store located along McIntyre Square in McCandless was evacuated around 7:30 a.m.

Smoking Oven Prompts Evacuations At McCandless Giant Eagle

(Photo Credit: Brian Smithmyer/KDKA)

Initial reports indicated an oven inside the store may have exploded. However, a small vent motor above an oven became dislodged, which caused some smoke. The store was evacuated for about an hour.

There are no reported injuries.

