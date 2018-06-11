Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MILLVALE (KDKA) – A landslide is threatening three homes in Millvale.

Officials have been keeping an eye on the Spring Street slide since April, but things took a dramatic turn over the weekend.

One home is now significantly leaning forward. Meanwhile, trees have punctured the home next door. Officials said if anyone had been in the bathroom of that home, they would have been killed.

Fortunately, the residents were evacuated in April, when the slide started. Since that time, they have been going in and out of their homes to gather belongings.

Today, the Catholic Parish Cemetery Association helped those residents get the remainder of their belongings.

Now, all three homes will likely have to be demolished and heavy equipment is on the way.

St. Nicholas Cemetery owns the hillside. However, the cemetery is not affected by the slide.

