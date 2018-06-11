Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A Butler County man is accused of shooting his neighbor’s cat because he was mad it had defecated on his property.

Pennsylvania State Police were sent to a home on Hays Lane in Butler County around 6 p.m. Sunday for an animal cruelty report.

When the trooper arrived at the scene, a man said his neighbor, 21-year-old Jacob Palatinas, had shot and killed his pet cat.

According to a criminal complaint, the cat owner told the trooper he confronted Palatinas after the incident and Palatinas said he shot the cat because he was angry that it had been defecating on his property.

When the trooper spoke to Palatinas, however, he admitted he shot an animal that was on his property, but he claimed he thought it was a groundhog.

The criminal complaint says the trooper saw the deceased black cat while he was on the scene. The cat had suffered a single gunshot wound to the torso.

Palatinas is facing animal cruelty charges.

