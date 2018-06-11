PITTSBURGH (Patch.com) — Pennsylvania has some of the nation’s finest colleges and universities academically, and many of the institutions of higher learning also have a vibrant and diverse party scene. According to Niche, a Pittsburgh-based website that analyzes neighborhoods, school districts and colleges, the Keystone State has 7 of the nation’s top 100 party schools.

Penn State even cracked the top 10, finishing eighth behind Tulane, Georgia, Miami of Ohio, Florida State, West Virginia and the University of Texas at Austin. Indiana University-Bloomington and University of Illinois-Urbana rounded out the top 10. Pitt was ranked 73rd.

To determine the rankings, Niche relied on student surveys; the availability of, and proximity to, bars; athletics, which provide many students with a reason to party; statistics and student surveys on Greek life and access to restaurants.

More from Patch.com