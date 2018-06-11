Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM (KDKA) — A raccoon that was killed by a dog in Plum had rabies.

The Allegheny County Health Department says the dead raccoon was brought to one of its facilities last weekend after a dog killed it in the 300 block of Abers Creek Road.

The raccoon did test positive for rabies. Officials say the dog was up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations.

This is the sixth rabid animal reported in Allegheny County so far this year. Two other rabid raccoons and three rabid bats were found.

Allegheny County residents are urged to avoid stray animals and wildlife, and pet owners should make sure their pets are vaccinated. Anyone who notices an animal that’s acting strange should notify a local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Anyone who is scratched, bitten or exposed to saliva from a stray or wild animal should clean the wound or contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243.