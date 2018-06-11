Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police say a man allegedly forced another man to strip during a robbery, then drove straight at the victim and a police officer while trying to flee the scene.

New Castle Police officers were sent to Greenwood and Burke streets around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a robbery and shots fired.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim standing outside in his underwear yelling that he had been robbed. The victim told police one man put him in a chokehold while another man, who the victim identified as Deonte Adams, pulled out a handgun. The victim said Adams forced him to remove his clothes and took his jewelry.

The victim told the officers the two suspects made him get on the ground and told him they were going to “smoke him.” At that point, the officers started to drive up the street and the suspects ran away.

According to police, while one officer was talking to the victim outside, a car sped towards the two of them, then swerved and lost control. Two men then got out of the car and ran.

Police searched the area with assistance from K-9 units. Adams was found in a wooded area near Etna Street and taken into custody. The victim identified Adams as one of the robbery suspects.

Adams was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including robbery, terroristic threats and reckless driving.

The second robbery suspect has not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.