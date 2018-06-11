WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Leimome Cheeks, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee woman accused of driving her two young grandchildren around in pet kennels is scheduled to appear in court.

Leimome Cheeks will be arraigned Monday on child endangerment charges.

A Memphis police affidavit says the children, ages 7 and 8, told officers there wasn’t room inside Cheeks’ vehicle Saturday, so she told them to get inside the kennels.

kids in kennel Woman Accused Of Driving Children In Kennels To Be Arraigned

(Photo Courtesy: CBS News)

The Commercial Appeal obtained video appearing to show Cheeks, 62, letting a girl out of one of the kennels and closing the metal grate behind her.

There weren’t air conditioning vents in the back of the vehicle, and the children told police they were hot. Temperatures reached about 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius).

leimome cheeks Woman Accused Of Driving Children In Kennels To Be Arraigned

(Photo Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

Cheeks was released on bond Sunday. A phone listing for Cheeks rang unanswered Monday.

