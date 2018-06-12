Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews have shut down both sides of Allegheny River Boulevard because of a landslide.

The slide was first reported around 8 p.m.

Allegheny River Boulevard has been shut down between Washington Boulevard and Nadine Street.

Heavy equipment has been brought in to clean up the roadway, but officials remain concerned about further slippage on the steep hillside.

And more rain is in the forecast for Wednesday.

