WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Bloomfield, Bob Allen, Local TV, Pittsburgh City Council, Shadyside

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has denied historic protection for a vacant church in Bloomfield, clearing the way for it to be torn down for new development.

The Albright United Methodist Church was closed in 2013 because of water damage.

The 104-year-old building is located at Center Avenue and Graham Street, between Bloomfield and Shadyside.

albright united methodist church Judge Denies Historical Protection For Bloomfield Church

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

On Tuesday, Commonwealth Court upheld a decision that took away the historical designation.

They say Pittsburgh City Council never formally voted for designation.

The ruling allows the developer to knock the church down and build a one-story retail building.

Preservationists wanted the historic designation so that any exterior changes would require Council approval.

City officials are reviewing the ruling.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch