PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has denied historic protection for a vacant church in Bloomfield, clearing the way for it to be torn down for new development.

The Albright United Methodist Church was closed in 2013 because of water damage.

The 104-year-old building is located at Center Avenue and Graham Street, between Bloomfield and Shadyside.

On Tuesday, Commonwealth Court upheld a decision that took away the historical designation.

They say Pittsburgh City Council never formally voted for designation.

The ruling allows the developer to knock the church down and build a one-story retail building.

Preservationists wanted the historic designation so that any exterior changes would require Council approval.

City officials are reviewing the ruling.