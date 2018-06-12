Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – DNA evidence has led to the arrest of a suspect in connection with a 2014 convenience store robbery.

According to police, the incident happened at the Circle K in Hopwood on June 27, 2014.

Two African-American men entered the store and threatened employees and customers with a handgun.

The armed suspect ordered two patrons to turn around as the other suspect demanded their cellphones.

Then, the armed suspect demanded money from the register. The suspects fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash and a patron’s cellphone.

Both of the men had their faces covered and were wearing gloves.

However, police found a pair of black and gray gloves in the middle of nearby Reservoir Road. While reviewing surveillance footage, police determined one of the suspects in the robbery had been wearing the same pair of gloves.

DNA samples were taken from the gloves. On which was used to identify 23-year-old Isaac Farrell. He was already being held in SCI-Fayette in a separate case. According to the Herald-Standard, Farrell was serving time for shooting at a car with his children inside.

On June 1, 2018, police obtained a buccal swab sample from Farrell. During questioning, Farrell initially denied any involvement in the robbery.

Police then confronted Farrell with the DNA evidence and photographs from the surveillance footage.

According to the criminal complaint, “Farrell’s demeanor quickly changed to anxious and distraught. Farrell then stated on several occasions that he did not want to stay in jail.”

Eventually, he stated he would provide details about the robbery in exchange for a “deal” with the district attorney.

“I’ll take anything, house arrest or anything. I just don’t want to stay in prison,” he said.

He is facing several charges including robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment, simple assault, unlawful restraint and firearm violations.