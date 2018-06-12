Giant Eagle Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin stopped by PTL to cook up some delicious dishes!

Olive Oil Poached Salmon

(Compliments of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

5 sprigs fresh thyme

1 sprig fresh rosemary

2 cloves garlic, peeled and lightly crushed

3 cups Market District™ Olive Oil, more to cover fish

1 lb salmon fillet, cut into 4 pieces, at room temperature

2 lemons

Salt and black pepper to taste

parsley or chives, minced for garnish

Directions:

Combine thyme, rosemary, garlic and oil in a pot just wide enough to hold fish in a single layer without touching. Peel 1 lemon, using a vegetable peeler to remove yellow part only, in strips. Add peel to oil. Season fish on both sides with salt and pepper.

Heat olive oil in pot over moderately low heat until a thermometer registers 150°F. Gently lower fish into oil with a slotted spatula.

Return oil to 150°F, then poach fish until almost cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes, and the thickest part of the fish reads 145° on an instant read thermometer. Carefully transfer fish with a slotted spatula to paper towels to drain.

Place on serving platter, sprinkle with herbs, and serve immediately with lemon slices.

Peach Salsa

(Compliments of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Makes: 4

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: N/A

Ingredients:

2 cups peaches or apricots, diced

1 cup cucumber, diced

3/4 cup red bell pepper, diced

¼ cup fresh chives, minced

2 tbsp Market District™ peach balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients and serve.

Peach Olive Oil Coffee Cake

(Compliments of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Serves: 12

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

Streusel

1 cup flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

3 tbsp packed brown sugar

½ cup roasted and lightly salted almonds, chopped

¼ tsp cinnamon, ground

¼ tsp salt

5 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

Cake

2 cups peaches, chopped

1 ½ cup sugar, divided

1 ½ tsp vanilla

1 tbsp basil, chiffonade

3 ½ cup flour

1 tbsp baking powder

1/3 tsp salt

3 large eggs

½ cup Market District™ Arbequina Olive Oil

2 ½ tablespoon whole milk

Directions:

For the streusel: Combine the flour, granulated sugar, brown sugar, almonds, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl. Add the butter and mix until the streusel comes together.

For the cake: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9-inch cake pan with non-stick spray. Spread the streusel in the bottom of the pan.

Mix the peaches, 1 cup of sugar, vanilla, and basil together in a bowl; set aside. In a bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt; set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine the eggs and remaining sugar. Beat until the mixture is pale yellow. Add the oil, milk and peach mixture.

Add the flour mixture and mix just to combine. Pour the batter into the prepared pan over the streusel. Bake until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Unmold the cake from the pan so that the streusel is on top and let cool.