SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A naked man is facing charges after touching himself in front of a woman along a Fayette County trail.

According to police, the incident happened on June 3 along the Sheep Skin Trail in South Union Township.

The female told police a naked man came out of the woods and began to touch himself.

Tonight on KDKA, Ronald Terrell Lee Jr of Uniontown is under arrest after allegedly exposing himself and more to a female victim.. Lee admitted to the incident and gave Troopers an excuse/reason. More tonight on KDKA Tv! pic.twitter.com/y8Eus5a6Cn — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) June 12, 2018

Police reviewed surveillance video in the area, which shows Ronald Lee Jr. naked on the trail.

He has been arrested and is facing a list of charges including, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

