SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A naked man is facing charges after touching himself in front of a woman along a Fayette County trail.

According to police, the incident happened on June 3 along the Sheep Skin Trail in South Union Township.

The female told police a naked man came out of the woods and began to touch himself.

Police reviewed surveillance video in the area, which shows Ronald Lee Jr. naked on the trail.

He has been arrested and is facing a list of charges including, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

