PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered teenager.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, Sierra Kulokoski, 16, of Penn Township, was last seen on May 11. She is presumed to be endangered.

Police have conducted multiple interviews since her disappearance and believe she is in central Pennsylvania.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has been contacted as well and they are assisting.

Kulokoski is described as being a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at (717)-665-1180.

