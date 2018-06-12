Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One woman was taken to the hospital following a fire Tuesday afternoon at a senior high rise in Ross Township.

A kitchen fire forced the evacuation of three floors at Town North Tower on Corbett Court, just off of McKnight Road, around 4:30 p.m.

The fire was brought under control and residents were being allowed to go back inside around 5:30 p.m.

The fire started on the fifth floor, prompting the evacuation of that floor along with the fourth and sixth as a precaution.

The woman who lives in the apartment where the fire broke out was taken to the hospital, but she is expected to be fine.

Dozens of first responders from multiple jurisdictions were called to the scene, including firefighters, police and paramedics.

