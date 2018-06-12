Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SPRINGDALE (KDKA) — Humane officials at the Paws Across Pittsburgh animal rescue are trying to find a woman accused of tossing a dog out of her car as she was driving.

The dog had to fend for himself in thunderstorms until he was found a day later, wandering the streets of Springdale with burrs stuck in his fur and overgrown nails.

The dog’s name isn’t known, but he is a small Westie mix.

A humane officer with Paws Across Pittsburgh says the woman accused in the incident has bleach blonde hair and was driving a gold, newer-model, four-door car on Orchard Street. A witness said they saw the woman tossed the dog out of the car door.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

The president of the Paws Across Pittsburgh animal rescue followed the dog around Springdale until she was able to catch up to him Monday evening.

Officials say what happened is illegal.

“There’s so many more options. If somebody wants to get rid of their dog, contact the humane society, contact a humane officer, contact a rescue, there’s so many out there,” said Mindy James, a humane officer. “Not only could it possibly injure the dog, the dog could’ve got hit and killed or caught in a trap or attacked. So it was not safe if this person thought that someone was just going to pick it up and take it home.”

James said they weren’t able to get the make or model of the car or the license plate number.

If you have any information on the case, you’re being asked to come forward. The Paws Across Pittsburgh website can be found at this link.

The woman could face charges, but that won’t be determined until after officials can track her down.

James said she will definitely be cited.

As for the dog, it is being cared for at a foster home and is expected to be okay.