By: Josh Taylor, KDKA-TV Sports

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first day of mandatory minicamp was met with questions for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown: about his comments on running back Le’Veon Bell’s contract situation, his absence during organized team activities the previous couple weeks and comments he made on social media, to name a few.

Brown offered an explanation about his absence, but also expressed some frustration surrounding his need to be away for a period of time.

“I needed a little personal time with myself to just get my mind right,” Brown said before practice Tuesday. “The older you get, the more you start thinking about the things that are important. I’ve got five kids, a lot of family. What’s left for me to do playing the game is to win a championship, so I had to take a little time to spend time with my family and see what’s important for me.”

When asked about missing practice the previous week and if it coincided with the absence of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Brown denied it, but he also claimed what he’s said previously has been misrepresented.

“I’ve got to wake up to the Google alerts,” Brown said. “I’m constantly under the pressure. I can’t go nowhere and work out by myself. Fans come meet me at the field. I can’t do nothing normal. You guys write about me every day. My mom and my kids see it, so we have to deal with these type of things, and I start to think to myself: am I really free?”

When asked about his comments on Bell, Brown said, “I’m not involved with Le’Veon’s business or his contract. You guys write about it and say, ‘AB says to show up.’ I said the first rule to getting better is to show up. I didn’t say he’s got to show up. He’s got his own business.”

Bell did not attend practice Tuesday, even though minicamp is mandatory for the entire roster.