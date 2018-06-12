Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tailgating for Pittsburgh Steelers games and other events at Heinz Field just got easier.

The team has announced it finalized a deal with Tailgate Guys to be the Steelers’ official tailgate provider.

“We are excited to work with Tailgate Guys and extend their services to Steelers games this upcoming season,” said Vice President of Stadium Operations and Management Jimmie Sacco. “Tailgate Guys have proven they understand the needs of our fans and provide a fun atmosphere that takes the gameday experience to the next level.”

They’ll have giant white tents set up on the Great Lawn for each game with fully catered meals, coolers, tables, chairs, TVs and more. Otherwise, it’s BYOB.

Tailgates will also be available for concerts at Heinz Field and Pitt football games.

“This is huge opportunity for our company to showcase our expertise and leadership with one of the largest and most loyal fan bases in the NFL. This is THE Steelers and we don’t take their confidence in our organization lightly. With our collegiate marketplaces already in Pittsburgh and State College, our partnership with the Steelers was a natural fit and is poised for rapid growth,” Parker Duffey, President and CEO of Tailgate Guys, said.

Tailgate packages are available now and can be reserved online. For more information, visit their website here.