PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A landlord accused of breaking into his tenant’s Castle Shannon apartment and committing lewd acts in her bedroom was found guilty Tuesday morning.

Thomas Fallon admitted to going through a female tenant’s underwear when he went to her apartment.

On the stand, he said he saw underwear lying around, became aroused and touched himself. He also said he’s being treated for impulsive behavior. The whole incident was caught on surveillance video.

A judge found Fallon guilty of criminal mischief and trespassing, but not guilty of burglary.

He will serve six months of house arrest.

