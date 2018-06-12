Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WAYNESBURG (KDKA) – A Greene County man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to an underage girl and touching her.

According to the Observer-Reporter, an investigation began in April, which eventually led police to Todd Henderson, 41, of Waynesburg.

Waynesburg Police spoke with the victim on April 24 and reviewed her phone. On the phone, police found a conversation with Henderson, which was sexual in nature. The girl, who was under the age of 16, said she had sent Henderson a topless photo as well.

On June 6, police met with the victim again. During that interview, the victim told police she met Henderson at his home and they had “sexual contact.”

On Monday, police spoke with Henderson who admitted to asking for nude photos from the girl. He also admitted to exposing himself to the girl inside his home. The girl also said Henderson touched her.

Henderson is facing a list of charges including, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault and child pornography.

He is being held in the Greene County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.