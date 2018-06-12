WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Edward Friday, Rostraver, Rostraver Township, Suicide, Westmoreland County, Wilma Friday

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A defense attorney says an elderly western Pennsylvania man jailed for two years and facing sentencing in his wife’s suicide should be spared prison and placed on house arrest.

Eighty-two-year-old Edward Friday pleaded guilty in January in Westmoreland County to a felony charge of causing a suicide.

fridaysuicide Defense Asking For House Arrest For Elderly Man In Wifes Suicide

Photo: KDKA

Rostraver police say 82-year-old Wilma Jean Friday was found with a neck wound in May 2016. They said her husband said he cut her throat as part of a suicide pact and then slit his own wrists and took 20 painkillers. He survived. She died two days later.

The Tribune-Review reports that defense attorney Michael Machen cited his client’s health and said he poses no danger to the public, so house arrest would be warranted when he is sentenced next Monday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch