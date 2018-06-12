Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A defense attorney says an elderly western Pennsylvania man jailed for two years and facing sentencing in his wife’s suicide should be spared prison and placed on house arrest.

Eighty-two-year-old Edward Friday pleaded guilty in January in Westmoreland County to a felony charge of causing a suicide.

Rostraver police say 82-year-old Wilma Jean Friday was found with a neck wound in May 2016. They said her husband said he cut her throat as part of a suicide pact and then slit his own wrists and took 20 painkillers. He survived. She died two days later.

The Tribune-Review reports that defense attorney Michael Machen cited his client’s health and said he poses no danger to the public, so house arrest would be warranted when he is sentenced next Monday.

