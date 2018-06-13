Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LATROBE (KDKA) – An 80-year-old Latrobe woman is accused of stealing more than $36,000 from a charity.

According to police, the money was taken from the St. Vincent de Paul Conference. The group helps to provide food, utilities and housing to those in need.

Eleanor Wallak, 80, is the former president of the St. Florian Church/St. Vincent de Paul Conference.

Wallak allegedly set up bank accounts for the Conference and was the sole person to have access to funds.

She is accused of stealing $36,107 from August of 2013 through October of 2016. Wallak alleged took the money through ATM withdrawals, bank transfers and online purchases.

Police said she used the money to benefit herself and her family.

Wallak is now facing felony theft charges.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details