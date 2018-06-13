Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Braddock Mayor John Fetterman is getting some fashion tips from Gov. Tom Wolf on the campaign trail.

Last month, Fetterman won the Democratic Party primary race for lieutenant governor.

In a light-hearted campaign video, Wolf tells his new running mate that he will need to wear a tie while presiding over the Senate. The video is a spoof of the popular television show, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

“A tie?” Fetterman responds.

“How about if we go out, I’ll buy you a necktie,” Wolf says.

Then, the two drive to a store where Fetterman tries on a sport coat and several ties.

At the end of the video, Wolf says they should do it again some time.

“Yeah, maybe next time governor we can get you some ink,” Fetterman says.

Joking aside, the pair are up against Scott Wagner and Jeff Bartos in the November election.

Fetterman said if he becomes Pennsylvania’s next lieutenant governor in November, he plans on keeping his home in Braddock and has no plans on moving to Harrisburg. He said he wants to continue to be a visible face in his community.