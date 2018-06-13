Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh mother is facing charges after her seven children were found living in deplorable conditions.

Neighbors on Auburn Street in Larimer didn’t know much about 33-year-old Juanita Perez-Woods who lived at 6226 with her seven children.

Lonnie Banks, a neighbor, never saw them.

“I never saw the kids outside playing. They weren’t outside playing or nothing; she kept to herself,” said Banks.

But police say inside the house, conditions were deplorable. Roaches on the floor, gnats flying throughout the home, moldy boxes, and a dirty mattress on the floor with dark, dirty spots.

Police became aware of the home after inspectors for the Housing Authority reported children living in deplorable conditions.

But neighbors say, when they saw the seven kids, they were clean.

“They was clean. The kids was clean, I can say that much. They were clean and I never seen them dirty,” said Banks. “I never saw them the kids dirty or hungry. She went shopping, brought food up in that house.”

The kids, who police say were covered in dirt, were taken to Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

Perez-Woods was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and charged with multiple counts of endangering the welfare of children.

She told police she was the sole provider for the kids, receiving no help from their fathers.

Police say after the medical evaluations the kids will be released to the custody of their respective dads.