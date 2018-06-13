Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) — A child with special needs has died after becoming trapped in a house fire in Mount Oliver on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was first reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Anthony Street.

The fire grew from two to four alarms as firefighters called for more help to get into the home.

Firefighters were seen cutting a hole in the roof of the home as they battled the flames and smoke.

Officials at the scene say the child did have special needs. The 5-year-old boy’s name is not yet being released.

There’s also no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.