NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Police and other law enforcement officials were called to North Braddock late Tuesday night.

It all started around 11:45 p.m.

A large law enforcement presence was gathering at 13th Street and Bell Avenue.

Over on Braddock Avenue, police blocked the roadway between Frazier and Yew streets. Every vehicle along that road was being checked by law enforcement.

The SWAT team was seen responding on Verona Street. An Allegheny County Bomb Squad truck was also seen.

Police remained on the scene well after midnight and into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

