McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — One person died after a double shooting late Tuesday night in McKeesport.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Sumac Street around 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots being fired.

Police found two victims. One had been shot in the head. The other had been shot in the leg. Both were taken to a local hospital, where the victim who was shot in the head was later pronounced dead.

Police say three males were seen running from the area.

Anyone who saw or heard anything surrounding the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).