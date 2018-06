Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is launching a free grass-cutting program for seniors, veterans and people with disabilities.

Applications for City Cuts will open within the next few weeks.

Approved applicants will be eligible for grass-cutting every two weeks, weather permitting, from July through September.

You can also apply by calling 311 or by visiting a branch of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.