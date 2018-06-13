Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good news if you’re looking to rent in Pittsburgh! A new list says the Steel City is the most affordable market for renters in the nation.

Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.

Zillow says renters can expect to have 21.9% of their household income spent on rent in Pittsburgh.

Currently they say renters are spending on average $1,083 a month for rent.

St. Louis came in number two on the list.

Oklahoma City, Raleigh, and Birmingham rounded out the top five.

Here’s the rest of the top ten.

6. Kansas City

7. Indianapolis

8. Cincinnati

9. Charlotte

10. Detroit