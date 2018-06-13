Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown made his debut at Steelers minicamp Tuesday, but he also spent the day giving back to the local community.

Brown teamed up with Campbell’s Chunky Soup for an afternoon of volunteering at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Brown helped pack boxes of food to be sent to various food distribution centers and after-school programs throughout the Pittsburgh region.

Antonio even presented the Food Bank with a donation of nearly 5,000 bowls of Campbell’s Chunky Soup.