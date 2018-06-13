Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another round of severe weather is moving through western Pennsylvania, prompting watches and warnings all across the area.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Armstrong and Indiana counties through 6:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh was urging residents in Kittanning, West Kittanning and Manorville to take shelter from the storm.

For Armstrong County…If you're located in Kitanning, West Kittanning, or Manorville, stay safe as a Tornado Warning remains in effect through 6:45 PM ET. Please report storm damage when safe to do so! — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 13, 2018

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was also in effect until 7:30 p.m. for Allegheny and Beaver counties.

Meanwhile, much of the southwestern Pennsylvania region along with parts of Ohio and West Virginia have been put under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/GKun9RPUwY — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 13, 2018

