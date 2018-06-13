SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another round of severe weather is moving through western Pennsylvania, prompting watches and warnings all across the area.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Armstrong and Indiana counties through 6:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh was urging residents in Kittanning, West Kittanning and Manorville to take shelter from the storm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was also in effect until 7:30 p.m. for Allegheny and Beaver counties.

Meanwhile, much of the southwestern Pennsylvania region along with parts of Ohio and West Virginia have been put under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m.

