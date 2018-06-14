Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – Aliquippa’s acting police chief is recusing the department from the Rachael DelTondo homicide case.

There have been calls for an outside agency to take over the DelTondo investigation, or to remove the department from the investigation.

According to a Beaver Countian report, Acting Chief Robert Sealock is now pulling his officers and detectives from the case.

DelTondo, 33, was shot to death in her parents’ driveway on Mother’s Day. So far, there have been no arrests, and police haven’t named a suspect.

To date, police have served warrants on the cellphones of at least three people: DelTondo’s on-again off-again boyfriend, 20-year-old Sheldon Jeter, her friend, 17-year-old Lauren Watkins, and Lauren’s mother, Stephanie.

Additionally, police have served warrants allowing them to examine the Facebook pages of the Watkins and Jeter, and to seize some of his clothing.

Lauren Watkins and Sheldon Jeter’s older brother, Tyrie, were with DelTondo right before the murder. They dropped her off at her parents’ home approximately four minutes before neighbors heard gunshots.

At this point, they appear to be trying to build a circumstantial case, using cellphone records, which include calls and texts, any conversations between the key players in the case over social media, and surveillance video that might corroborate or call into question the stories of those people police have interviewed.

