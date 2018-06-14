Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of cloning someone’s credit card.

According to police, a man was contacted by his credit card company on Tuesday, May 8, and told there were suspected fraudulent purchases on his account.

The man said he was still in possession of his credit card when his credit card company contacted him.

The victim had used his credit card at a Pittsburgh-area restaurant between 11 a.m. and noon on May 8 before the fraudulent purchases were made, and police believe someone cloned his credit card and used the cloned card to make purchases at several Robinson Township stores.

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage. He is described as a 6-foot-2-inch tall African-American man, weighing about 250 pounds, with brown dreadlocks and a full beard.

Anyone who sees the suspect or is able to identify him is asked to call police at (412) 323-7201.