FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KDKA) – A registered sex offender in Arkansas is now facing new child pornography charges.

According to WJHL-TV, 35-year-old Joshua Box was arrested Thursday.

Box moved to Washington County, Arkansas in May. He was previously convicted of possessing child pornography in 2015.

Now, he’s facing new charges including, possessing material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor less than 12 years old.

He is set to appear in court on Aug. 7.