PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was rushed to the hospital in “very critical condition” after being shot Thursday evening in Crafton Heights.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of the 800 block of Woodlow Street.

According to police, after the victim was shot he ran from the scene into a nearby house. The people who live there were at home at the time.

Police found the victim in the home with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was then taken to a local hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

“That victim was transported to the hospital in very critical condition, where he is listed as that at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation,” said Alicia George, Pittsburgh Police spokesperson.

It appears police have few clues. They canvassed the scene along Woodlow Street hoping to come up with evidence; but so far, there’s no word on suspects or motive.

Many people who live in the neighborhood believe the violence won’t stop anytime soon.

“Unfortunately, it’s the usual now. Not only in this neighborhood, but all over the city,” Beverly Cheatom, a neighbor, said. “You have kids picking up guns. Where’d they get ‘em from? You have people with weapons of destruction. Where’d they get ‘em from? Where they getting ‘em from?”

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.