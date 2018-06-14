Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crescent Township, Explosion, Fire, Local TV

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A worker was seriously burned in a machinery explosion and fire at business in Crescent Township Thursday night.

The explosion was first reported around 5:45 p.m. at Premier Pan on McGovern Boulevard.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

When first responders arrived, they found smoke billowing out of the building and the 20-year-old victim lying in front of the business.

According to the Crescent Township Police chief, he suffered third-degree burns to his arms, chest and face when a glazing machine exploded and ejected hot liquid over him.

He was taken to a local hospital, but his condition is not being released

Officials say the blast created a fire inside the building, which other workers were able to put out, likely saving the complex from burning down.

The police chief said: “They should be commended for their fast thinking and selfless acts.”

The victim’s name is not being released either.

