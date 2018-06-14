Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.

According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department’s Twitter account, two riders fell to the ground from the ride at Daytona Beach Boardwalk Thursday night.

They say a total of 10 riders were rescued. They also say the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

The Daytona Beach Police tweeted that it was assisting the fire department.

.@DBCops1 assisting @DaytonaBeachFD with derailment on rollercoaster at Boardwalk. @DaytonaBeachFD is lead agency on incident. — Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) June 15, 2018

