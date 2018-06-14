Filed Under:Daytona Beach, Derailment, Florida, Roller Coaster

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.

daytona beach roller coaster derailment 2 Riders Dropped 30 Feet, Others Injured In Roller Coaster Derailment

According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department’s Twitter account, two riders fell to the ground from the ride at Daytona Beach Boardwalk Thursday night.

They say a total of 10 riders were rescued. They also say the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

The Daytona Beach Police tweeted that it was assisting the fire department.

